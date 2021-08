A 74-year-old man was found dead Tuesday after last being seen on Sunday in Dallas.

Ralph Bardede was last seen in front of Los Alamitos Drive at approximately 12:00 p.m. on August, 1.

The cause of his death is still unexplained, and investigators are looking into the case. If you or anyone you know has information over the death of Bardede, Dallas police ask you to call 214-671-4268.