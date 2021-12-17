7 Frisco Students Arrested After Threats Made Against School Campuses

Seven students in the Frisco Independent School District have been arrested in connection with threats directed at schools within the district, police say.

Frisco Chief of Police David Shilson announced the arrests in a statement posted to Twitter late Friday afternoon and said that more arrests may be forthcoming.

The names and ages of the students were not released, nor were any specific details about the threats received by the district, but Shilson said some of the students arrested were middle school students "who are learning a painful lesson at too young of an age."

A statement from @FriscoPDChief David Shilson regarding the events of this past week. pic.twitter.com/85VDOenfL6 — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) December 17, 2021

Threats received by the district over the last week led to the closure of Lone Star High School on Monday and Tuesday. The threats were investigated by police in Frisco and Plano along with federal partners; the high school was allowed to reopen Wednesday with restrictions after nothing suspicious was found.

"I give these illustrations as another reminder to all students and parents these threats will be taken seriously and there are criminal consequences for anyone who threatens our schools or school staff. This is not a game or contest for more likes or followers," Shilson wrote.

Nationwide there have been threats directed toward schools this week attributed to a social media challenge on TikTok, a social video-sharing platform. TikTok has said they have found no such content on their site and law enforcement and schools have seen no actual credible threats.