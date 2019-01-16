A Plano healer arrested this month on a sexual assault charge stands accused by several women of molesting them under the guise of medical treatment — allegations that span a decade.

Michael Solberg, 58, was arrested last week and charged with sexually assaulting a patient 10 years ago. Six women whom that patient has met since reporting the incident hope her story will persuade officials to listen to their own.

Among them is his first accuser, who said there was no easy way to explain to police when she reported in early 2009 what Solberg had done to her at his clinic on McKinney Avenue in Dallas.

Dallas police ask that anybody with information about accusations against Solberg contact Detective Chris Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.