A fire that tore through a Fort Worth apartment complex left five dozen people displaced and two people hospitalized, according to fire officials.

The blaze broke out just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a downstairs unit at the Handley Oaks Apartments at 2120 Handley Drive.

In videos and pictures shared by residents, flames could be seen pouring out of a downstairs window.

“We just had gone upstairs, and somebody just came beating real hard, saying the building was on fire,” said Leisha Crain.

“When we came out, there was flames that were just shooting out, and the roof at the top was on fire.”

Residents told NBC 5 the fire started in a ground-floor apartment where an older man lived.

They saw him escape from the unit moments before his home was engulfed in flames.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department said 13 apartments were damaged in the blaze, with two patients from the scene taken for treatment in unknown condition.

“At this time, they’ve both been transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation,” said Craig Trojacek, Public Information Officer with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Fort Worth Fire said hours after the start of the fire, investigators had only begun working to determine what caused the flames to break out.

“We’ve still got crews that are working on scene to go back and make sure we got everybody out,” said Trojacek.