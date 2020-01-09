6-Year-Old Cancer Fighter To Be Honorary Fort Worth Police Officer

A 6-year-old girl battling a rare form of liver cancer will get a special honor from the Fort Worth Police Department on Thursday.

Adriana Nixon will be sworn in as an honorary officer in a special ceremony set for 1 p.m. She received her diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma in July -- and has been fighting ever since.

Her form of liver cancer is so rare that the odds of a child getting it are less than one in a million. Adriana is currently undergoing chemotherapy to get the tumor to shrink and undergo a liver transplant. \