6 Dallas Police Officers on Leave, Linked to Illegal Search

A Dallas police officer is charged with fabricating evidence, and a grand jury will decide whether to move forward with charges against five others, in connection to allegations of an illegal search that led to an arrest, police say.

OfficerJacob Hughes, a five-year Dallas police veteran, is charged with fabricating physical evidence, while a grand jury will determine whether or not to charge the five other officers with official oppression.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Hughes, who is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division, surrendered to the DeSoto Police Department Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

DeSoto Police Department

The five officers who received grand jury referrals were Nathan Newman, Bradley Williams, Thomas Foster, Moses Munoz and Dylan Nelson. All five are also assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

The alleged fabricated evidence resulted in the arrest and conviction of Terry Yearling on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Yearling was sentenced to three years in prison last December.

"Although I am extremely disheartened by what this investigation revealed, I am proud of the internal control measures performed by the supervisors that exposed the actions of those involved," Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a written statement. "When we work together and hold all officers accountable for their actions, we build trust among ourselves and the community we serve."

Bruce Anton, the attorney representing Yearling, said they hope this new information will lead to his release.