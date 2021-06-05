Dallas

5-Year-Old Dies in Shooting in Pleasant Grove

Police said an 8-year-old boy may have been responsible for the shooting

A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night in Pleasant Grove by another child, Dallas police say.

A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night in Pleasant Grove by another child, Dallas police say.

Police said an 8-year-old boy in the home may have been responsible for the shooting, which happened before 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Stardale Lane, near North Jim Miller and Lake June roads.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No additional details about the shooting were available Saturday morning, and the child's identity has not been released.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Wylie 12 hours ago

Community Assists in Search for Wylie Mom Now Missing Three Weeks

Red Oak 12 hours ago

‘It Did Not Take His Voice:' Family, Fans Remember Dallas Musician Who Died From COVID-19

Police said a making a firearm accessible to a child offense was generated on the shooting.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us