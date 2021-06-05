5-Year-Old Dies in Shooting in Pleasant Grove

A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night in Pleasant Grove by another child, Dallas police say.

Police said an 8-year-old boy in the home may have been responsible for the shooting, which happened before 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Stardale Lane, near North Jim Miller and Lake June roads.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No additional details about the shooting were available Saturday morning, and the child's identity has not been released.

Police said a making a firearm accessible to a child offense was generated on the shooting.