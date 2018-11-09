5-Year-Old Girl, 6-Month-Old Baby Left Alone at Home in Fort Worth While Mom at Work: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
5-Year-Old Girl, 6-Month-Old Baby Left Alone at Home in Fort Worth While Mom at Work: PD

By Scott Gordon

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    A 5-year-old girl was found wandering a parking lot and a 6-month-old baby was found home alone at an apartment Friday morning in Fort Worth while their mother was at work, police said.

    Police received a report of a girl wandering a parking lot by herself and without a coat on, police said. When police located the girl's apartment, they found the baby in a closet with no adults around, police said.

    The children's mother had left them alone while she went to an all-night job, said police spokesman Officer Jimmy Pollozani.

    The initial call came in about 6 a.m. in the 3600 block of Oak Tree Circle in southern Fort Worth.

    Detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit were on the way to the scene, Pollozani said.

    Both children were unharmed although the 5-year-old was outside in the early morning cold weather, he said.

      

