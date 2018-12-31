5-Month-Old Foster Child Dies in Kaufman County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
5-Month-Old Foster Child Dies in Kaufman County

Child's cause of death under investigation

Published 6 minutes ago

    The death of a 5-month-old North Texas girl who died while in foster care is under investigation, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

    The DFPS said Monday the child was living with a family in a Kaufman County home with four other children who have now been moved to other placements.

    The child's cause of death has not yet been determined and no other information was confirmed.

    The DFPS said they're working closely with law enforcement in Kaufman County to investigate the girl's death and to ensure the safety and health of the other children.

