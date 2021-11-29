Overnight Apartment Fire Displaces At Least 40 in Fort Worth: FD

A large fire ripped through an apartment building early Monday in West Fort Worth, forcing at least 40 people from their homes, firefighters say.

Firefighters were first called at about 2:45 a.m. to The Cassidy at Western Hills apartment community in the 8700 block of North Normandale Street.

Fort Worth fire spokesman Kyle Clay said the first crews to arrive at the scene saw flames shooting from the roof of the two-story building. It took the efforts of nearly 100 firefighters to get the fire under control.

The fire was contained to one building of the community and damaged at least 16 units, with at least 40 tenants displaced, Clay said. The American Red Cross was assisting people who were forced to leave their homes.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.