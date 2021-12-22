Arlington

4 Injured After Crash With Suspected Drunken Driver in Arlington Tuesday: Police

Man, woman, two children injured in a crash Tuesday night

A man faces charges after Arlington police say he crashed into a pickup truck Tuesday night, injuring four people including two children.

Police believe Tyler Hampton was under the influence when his Mazda MX5 struck a Toyota Tundra on Interstate 20 near the interchange with Texas 360 at about 8:20 p.m.

Witnesses told police Hampton had been driving erratically prior to the crash and that when the pickup was struck it went off the roadway, rolled over a guardrail, and landed on its side.

Police said a 2-year-old girl has injuries that are considered life-threatening. The adults, a 26-year-old man, and a 22-year-old woman are seriously injured and also remain hospitalized.

A 4-year-old girl was also hurt but is expected to be OK.

Hampton, police said, was not seriously hurt.

Tyler Hampton is facing three charges of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury after a crash Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

"After speaking with him and administering a series of roadside sobriety tests, officers arrested him on three counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury," police said in a statement.

Hampton is currently being held at the Arlington City Jail on bonds totaling $45,000. It's not clear if Hampton has obtained an attorney.

