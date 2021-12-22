4 Injured After Crash With Suspected Drunken Driver in Arlington Tuesday: Police

A man faces charges after Arlington police say he crashed into a pickup truck Tuesday night, injuring four people including two children.

Police believe Tyler Hampton was under the influence when his Mazda MX5 struck a Toyota Tundra on Interstate 20 near the interchange with Texas 360 at about 8:20 p.m.

Witnesses told police Hampton had been driving erratically prior to the crash and that when the pickup was struck it went off the roadway, rolled over a guardrail, and landed on its side.

Police said a 2-year-old girl has injuries that are considered life-threatening. The adults, a 26-year-old man, and a 22-year-old woman are seriously injured and also remain hospitalized.

A 4-year-old girl was also hurt but is expected to be OK.

Hampton, police said, was not seriously hurt.

NBC 5 News/Arlington Police Department

"After speaking with him and administering a series of roadside sobriety tests, officers arrested him on three counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury," police said in a statement.

Hampton is currently being held at the Arlington City Jail on bonds totaling $45,000. It's not clear if Hampton has obtained an attorney.