4 Found Shot, 2 Killed in Crashed Vehicle in Corsicana

Holding photos gathered for his funeral, with his pick-up parked feet away in the driveway, Briza Balderas says the death of her little brother still doesn’t seem real.

“My brother was a very kind-hearted person. He did not mean harm to nobody. He always lent a hand,” Balderas said.

A graduate of Corsicana High School, her brother, Angel Balderas became a line worker who helped his family, including his mom who’s battling lupus.

“My everything. My father, my role model, he took care of me. He took care of us - me and my mom,” Balderas said.

A provider they're now learning to live without.

The 22-year-old was one of four people found shot inside a vehicle over the weekend.

Corsicana police say they got a 911 call Sunday afternoon about a major accident in the 1100 block of S. 29th Street in Corsicana. When officers arrived, they say they found a vehicle crashed into a fence with extensive damage from multiple gunshots.

Two men, including Angel Balderas, died at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“My brother just happened to be in the passenger side and ended up getting three bullets to the chest,” Balderas said.

She says her two cousins in the backseat who were shot remain hospitalized but are recovering.

The driver, 23-year-old David Espinoza, died.

Tuesday night, Espinoza's family gathered at a growing memorial next to the scene.

“I know they're hurting as much as we are,” Balderas said. “It's a pain that's never gonna go away.”

Police say they're following up on leads but do not believe the shooting was random.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902 or call 911.

An online fundraiser has been created to help cover funeral expenses for Balderas.