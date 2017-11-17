4 Wounded After Moving Truck Swerves to Avoid Cow, Crashes

Four people were injured Friday morning after their tractor trailer crashed while trying to avoid a cow in a Kaufman County road. (Published 5 hours ago)

The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on Texas 34 at about 4 a.m. when the driver spotted a cow in the road and swerved to avoid it, a Department of Public Safety spokesman said.

The truck, which appeared to be loaded with furniture, flipped onto its side and struck a tree.

Four people inside the truck were wounded, police said. Details on their injuries were not immediately clear.



Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a cow lying dead in the road next to the damaged 18-wheeler.

No further information was released.

