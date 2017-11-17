4 Wounded After Moving Truck Swerves to Avoid Cow, Crashes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Wounded After Moving Truck Swerves to Avoid Cow, Crashes

    Four people were injured Friday morning after their tractor trailer crashed while trying to avoid a cow in a Kaufman County road.

    The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on Texas 34 at about 4 a.m. when the driver spotted a cow in the road and swerved to avoid it, a Department of Public Safety spokesman said.

    The truck, which appeared to be loaded with furniture, flipped onto its side and struck a tree.

    Four people inside the truck were wounded, police said. Details on their injuries were not immediately clear.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a cow lying dead in the road next to the damaged 18-wheeler.

    No further information was released.

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

