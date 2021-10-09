39-Year-Old Mineral Wells Man Charged Following Burglary Investigation

Parker County Sheriff's investigators have charged a Mineral Wells man following a burglary investigation.

According to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, the incident was reported Oct. 3 in the 10000 block of Mineral Wells Highway.

The homeowners reported to the sheriff's department that a suspect entered their residence and stole several items including an ornate glass egg, multiple western trophy belt buckles, a .22 revolver handgun, cancelled checks, a customized cake serving set, dream catchers, a James Avery bookmark, and a smart phone.

The homeowners also reported they received a notification that the stolen phone had been activated without their permission, investigators said.

According to investigators, a neighbor saw an unknown person at the home around the time of the burglary. The unknown person later came back to the neighbor's residence and identified himself as "David," claiming to know the victims and stated he was seeking work, investigators said.

Sheriff's investigators said they tracked the smart phone's location to an address in Mineral Wells.

Sheriff's investigators and Mineral Wells police went to the residence and spoke to the individual in possession of the phone. The individual claimed the phone was a gift from a person identified as 39-year-old Hubert Gerald Tutwiler.

Investigators learned that Tutwiler was incarcerated at Jack County Jail on unrelated charges and was in possession of several stolen checks and the stolen belt buckles at the time of his arrest.

According to investigators, Tutwiler implicated himself in the burglary, and investigators were able to recover the majority of the stolen items.

A warrant was obtained for Tutwiler on a felony burglary charge, investigators said. The warrant was served to Tutwiler at the Jack County Jail on Thursday.

Tutwiler's bond was set at $20,000, and he is awaiting extradition to Parker County.