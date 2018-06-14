$370M Texas 121 Project Begins Summer 2018 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
$370M Texas 121 Project Begins Summer 2018

The project is estimated for completion in 2022

By Larry Collins

Published 4 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Leaders with the DFW Connector project say the southbound main lanes on FM 2499 should be open.

    A $370 million project for Texas 121 in Grapevine is set to begin in the coming weeks.

    “The 3-mile project will improve mobility and safety for the many drivers who travel in North Texas through the TX-121 bottleneck between Interstate 635 and Farm to Market Road 2499,” The Texas Department of Transportation said in a release.

    The program is part of a larger $3.8 billion project designed to relieve congestion.

    “Project improvements will rebuild and widen TX-121 north of the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to accommodate new interchanges for TX-121 at I-635 and FM 2499,” TxDOT said.

    The nearby Bass Pro Drive bridge will also be widened and reconstructed along with the frontage roads.

    “The TX-121 interchanges at I-635 and FM 2499 were included in the initial DFW Connector project, but funds were not available at that time to deliver the entire scope,” TxDOT said. “With the Texas Clear Lanes congestion relief funding, this portion of the original project can be delivered.”

    NorthGate Constructors said work will happen nightly and on weekends. Drivers can track closures on the project website HERE.

    The project is estimated for completion in 2022.

