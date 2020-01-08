35-Year-Old Man Missing From Dallas

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a 35-year-old man who has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

David Liscano was last seen at about 1:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of Walnut Hill Lane. He is described as a 5-foot-11 white man with black hair and brown eyes. Liscano was last seen wearing a black peacoat, and cream colored pants. Liscano may be a danger to himself, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.