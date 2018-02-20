95 MPH Winds Reported in DeSoto, 30 Homes Damaged

A powerful storm blew through North Texas and hit DeSoto with reported winds over 90 mph, leaving 30 homes severely damaged.

The community was rocked by strong winds that reportedly reached between 95 and 100 mph as the storm passed through the area about 4:45 a.m.

The 30 homes were in the area of S. Westmoreland Road and Eagle Drive. Fences and trees were downed in the area as well, Kathy Jones with the city of DeSoto said.



Families who live off Eagle Drive expected the rain, but were not prepared for the wind that followed.



“It was about 4:40 in the morning and I heard the rain and then it seemed like things were just hitting my house, and then bang,” said resident Wendy Jacques.

According to the DeSoto Fire Department, at the height of the storm the wind registered moving at 90 mph. Fire department officials said no one was injured as a result of the storm.

“I have lived here for 15 years and have never experienced anything like this. When I heard that bang, my alarm went off and I jumped up and ran into my closet," Jacques said. "I mean I can’t believe it. My fence is shredded and down. My neighbor’s roof flew down the street and landed on a brick mailbox. The mailbox is gone."

All debris was cleared around 7 a.m. A church and car wash on Belt Line Road sustained damage as well.



Felecia Davis lives across the street from Jacques.

“We just moved here in April,” said Davis. “We’re ok now, but at the time it was frightening. It was like a locomotive, a train was coming down on us. When my husband walked around the house he realized my neighbor’s garage and roof crashed into our home."

Firefighters rushed to the neighborhood and went door to door checking on families. Crews helped to pick up debris and tree limbs left scattered along the street.

“This is just stuff," Davis said. "Stuff can be replaced, but lives can’t and that’s what we focus on."