3 Wounded, Gunman Killed in Tarrant County Strip Club Parking Lot Shooting

A man wounded three people when he opened fire in the parking lot of a Texas strip club early Sunday before being fatally shot by the club’s armed security, authorities said.

The man opened fire in the direction of people in the parking lot after being asked to leave following a fight inside Temptations Cabaret, located just west of Fort Worth, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The three people shot by the suspect were hospitalized and were expected to survive, authorities said. The suspect died at a hospital.

Earlier this month, two people were wounded after being stabbed at the club.

SHOOTING RENEWS CALLS TO SHUT DOWN CLUB

The shooting Sunday has renewed calls by neighbors and Tarrant County leaders to shut down Temptations Cabaret.

Neighbors have petitioned county leaders to close the business citing repeated shootings and crime.

"The place needs to go. It really does," said neighbor Antonio Jimenez. "It's been nothing but a nuisance since the beginning of time since that place has been here."

Earlier in May, Manny Ramirez, the county commissioner for that area discussed ongoing issues involving the club.

In a statement Sunday, Ramirez said in part, "This is a dangerous business that creates an unacceptable risk to our community and our law enforcement officers. Quite frankly this business should have been shut down a decade ago."

For too long we have seen criminal activity emanate from this establishment, making our community less safe and creating a dangerous environment for our men and women in law enforcement.



Enough is enough. #PublicSafety pic.twitter.com/hi2QvdaE5Z — Manny Ramirez (@MannyRamirez_TX) May 28, 2023

Ramirez says he has asked the County Administrator of Tarrant County and the District Attorney of Tarrant County to explore ways to close the business immediately.

A message could not be left at the phone number listed for the club.