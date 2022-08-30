Shots Fired at Police, Two Arrested After Chase Ends in Crash

Three people are injured, one critically, after two people, a man and woman, led Fort Worth officers through Haltom City.

According to police, a vehicle involved in the pursuit struck a trailer at 5000 Denton Highway in Haltom City. The driver of the trailer was transported to the hospital.

Two other people were hit, one was not injured and the other was transported out of precaution and is in stable condition.

During the pursuit, a man fired multiple shots at two officers; police did not fire any shots.

The man and woman ran and were taken into custody a short time later with minimal effort.

"The suspect who fired at the officers was someone we have been searching for as part of our violent crime initiative. He was on our radar. Because of the technology we have with the FLOCK cameras, we were able to locate the vehicle that he was in and take him into custody but not before officers were shot at," Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes in a press conference shortly after the incident. "After being shot at they continued to pursue someone that they knew was a danger to the communities and Fort Worth. Their lives were in danger but they did their jobs and they did it professionally."

"This happens every day but you don't always see it. I could not be more proud of these officers and the hard work done every single day by Fort Worth police officers to keep our communities safe," said Noakes.

The female driver was arrested for evading and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The man was arrested for three outstanding felony warrants, two for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one for possession of a firearm by a felon and he will face additional charges for his action today.

Noakes says two weapons were recovered, including a long gun and handgun, and it will be determined if both were used.

The Major Case Unit will be investigating this incident.