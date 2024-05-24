Uvalde remembers victims two years after school massacre

Today marks two years since the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Two teachers and 19 fourth graders were killed in what remains the worst mass shooting ever in Texas.

Families of many of the victims attended an emotional vigil Friday night in Uvalde.

During the ceremony, the names of each victim were read aloud then survivors lit candles for those who attended.

There were also musical performances, a poem, and victims’ families were invited to speak.

“What I can say is love those next to you and hug your babies because you never know when the last time will be. It’s been two years and one day since I’ve seen my son and it's two years and one day too long,” said Brett Cross, father of Uziyah Garcia.

A new school is being built about two miles from Robb Elementary which never reopened after the shooting.

The new school should be ready to welcome students in the fall of 2025.

Friday night’s vigil was one of the ways victims are being remembered.

This morning, church bells rang at a memorial service and a former Robb Elementary teacher and shooting survivor stood in the Uvalde town square for 77 minutes, the amount of time it took law enforcement to confront the gunman.