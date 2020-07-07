3 Injured in Dallas Police Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle

Three people are injured following a police chase through Dallas on Monday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a robbery near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Robert B. Cullum Boulevard at approximately 12 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the location, they found that a vehicle was taken during a robbery.

Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle, but the driver fled when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Officers followed the stolen vehicle to Interstate 30 Eastbound. The driver got on the freeway and exited at Winslow Avenue before driving down the service road.

The driver crashed into a backyard fence near the intersection of the East R. L. Thornton Service Road and St. Charles Avenue.

Police took three occupants from the vehicle into custody.

The occupants were injured during the crash, and they were transported by EMS to local hospitals for treatment.