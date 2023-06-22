3 injured, 1 killed in overnight Fort Worth shooting

One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Wednesday night.

According to Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting near 2100 Handley Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located four adult victims, one of whom was dead.

Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and a third was treated at the scene, police said.

