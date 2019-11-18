3 Dead in Shooting at Oklahoma Walmart: State Highway Patrol

Three people are dead after a shooting outside at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma Monday morning, police confirm.

The shooting took place at about 10 a.m. at a Walmart along Highway 81 north of downtown Duncan.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said two men and a woman were fatally shot outside of the store -- two were killed in a vehicle and the third in the parking lot.

KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City reported a man and woman were inside the store prior to the shooting and that the woman may have been an employee at the store. After they exited the store, a man walked up to the car they were in and fired at least nine shots before killing himself.

Investigators believe the three people knew each other, according to KFOR's report.

Aerial footage from KFOR-TVs helicopter showed a red sedan in the parking lot with several bullet holes in the front windshield; a shooting victim was nearby covered by a sheet.

Investigators have revealed no information about the victims or a motive in the shooting. It's not clear if any arrests have been made.

A Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 22 people in August, reopened to customers last Thursday.

Duncan, Oklahoma is about 20 miles east of Lawton, 45 miles northeast of Wichita Falls and about 120 miles northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

