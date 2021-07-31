Dallas

3 Dead, 2 Injured in West Dallas Crash

Three people were killed and two people were injured Friday night in West Dallas, police say.
Metro

Three people were killed and two people were injured early Saturday morning in West Dallas, police say.

Officers responded at about midnight to the 300 block of West Mockingbird Lane, where witnesses told police two vehicles had been speeding and collided.

The crash sent one of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Tahoe, over the guardrails and into a building. All three people in the SUV were pronounced dead, police said.

The second vehicle, a Range Rover, crashed into two telephone poles, police said. The two people in the Range Rover were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

The identities of the three people who died have not been released.

Police said the vehicle crimes unit is investigating to determine whether other people were involved and if charges will be filed.

This article tagged under:

DallasWest Dallas
