3-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Lake During Family Gathering - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

3-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Lake During Family Gathering

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    3-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Lake During Family Gathering
    NBC 5 News

    A three-year-old girl drowned at Little Elm Park Beach on Saturday afternoon, where she was with family for a gathering.

    The Town of Little Elm said in a press release that the girl's family reported the child missing at 3:29 Saturday afternoon.

    At 3:33 p.m., first responders located the child in a shallow portion of Lewisville Lake. The girl was unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing.

    Paramedics immediately began CPR while transporting the child to Medical City of Denton. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Weinstein Charged With Rape in Historic #MeToo Moment

    [NATL] Harvey Weinstein Charged With Rape, Leaves in Cuffs in Historic #MeToo Moment

    Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein surrendered to police in a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement early Friday morning. Weinstein was charged with rape, criminal sex act and other sex crimes connected to cases involving two separate women.

    (Published Friday, May 25, 2018)

    The name of the girl has not been released, so the family has time to notify other family members. 

    The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife as well as the Little Elm Police Department are now investigating.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices