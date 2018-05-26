3-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Lake During Family Gathering

A three-year-old girl drowned at Little Elm Park Beach on Saturday afternoon, where she was with family for a gathering.

The Town of Little Elm said in a press release that the girl's family reported the child missing at 3:29 Saturday afternoon.

At 3:33 p.m., first responders located the child in a shallow portion of Lewisville Lake. The girl was unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing.

Paramedics immediately began CPR while transporting the child to Medical City of Denton. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the girl has not been released, so the family has time to notify other family members.



The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife as well as the Little Elm Police Department are now investigating.

