Women Help Stressed Mom at Airport, She's Paying it Forward

A North Texas mother wants to say thank you to three women who helped her get through a tough day at the airport. (Published 29 minutes ago)

A North Texas mother wants to say thank you to three women who helped her get through a tough day at the airport.

Becca Kinsey shared her story on Facebook with hopes the good karma spreads to others.

The picture — shared by more than 128,000 Facebook profiles — told the story of Kinsey's arduous journey home to the Dallas area after a trip to Disney World with her sons, Wyatt, 2, and James, 5, Today reported. Her husband had started a new job and couldn't come.

"So I thought it was a good idea to fly by myself with a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old," Kinsey wrote. "We were standing in line in security, on the verge of tears because Wyatt was screaming and James was exhausted. Out of the blue, one mom stops the line for security and says, 'here, jump in front of me! I know how it is!' Wyatt fell asleep and I was trying to carry everyone’s carry-on when another mom jumps out of her place in line and says “hand me everything, I’ve got it.”

Kinsey said she couldn't believe it when the woman lead her to her gate and stayed with her until her flight boarded. "I would not have made that flight without those two women," she said.

A third woman, pictured in the viral Facebook post, offered to hold her toddler after he woke up in flight and "started screaming," Kinsey told Today.

“(She) says she can hold my 2-year-old. She didn’t have a checked back, she had a carry on. So when the plane landed, she continued to hold him while a stranger offered to hold her carry on. This woman told me, “I think you need a break,’” Kinsey said.

Kinsey has since turned her story into a fundraiser for Kidd's Kids, an Irving-based charity founded in 1991 by radio personality Kidd Kraddick.