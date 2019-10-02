Three teenagers were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Fort Worth, police said. (Published 3 minutes ago)

3 Teens Injured in Shooting That Followed Altercation in FW

Three teenagers were injured in a shooting following an altercation in a residential neighborhood Tuesday night in southern Fort Worth, police said.

Fort worth police and fire crews responded about 10:50 p.m. and found two male teens with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of McKavett Drive.

They also found a female teen injured in the 1000 block of Buffalo Springs Road.

Police believe the group of teens were at the intersection of McKavett and Phantom Hill Road when an altercation occurred between multiple teens and multiple shots were fired.

The Fort Worth Police Gang Unit was at the scene.

No other information was available.