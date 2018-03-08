3 People Injured in Head-On Crash in Fort Worth: Officials

Three people are critically injured after a head-on crash in Fort Worth near the E. Lancaster Avenue and Boswell Drive, Fort Worth Fire Department officials said. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a Ford SUV and Ford pickup truck with severe front-end damage before 8 a.m.

Fort Worth police said one person was airlifted to JPS hospital. Two people were transported to Harris Medical Center — all three listed in critical condition.

A portion of Lancaster Ave. was closed as cleanup crews cleared the debris.



