3 People Injured in Head-On Crash in Fort Worth: Officials

Published at 7:49 AM CST on Mar 8, 2018 | Updated at 10:35 AM CST on Mar 8, 2018

    Three people are critically injured after a head-on crash in Fort Worth near the E. Lancaster Avenue and Boswell Drive, Fort Worth Fire Department officials said. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

    Three people are critically injured after a head-on crash in Fort Worth near the E. Lancaster Avenue and Boswell Drive, Fort Worth Fire Department officials said.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a Ford SUV and Ford pickup truck with severe front-end damage before 8 a.m.

    Fort Worth police said one person was airlifted to JPS hospital. Two people were transported to Harris Medical Center — all three listed in critical condition.

    A portion of Lancaster Ave. was closed as cleanup crews cleared the debris.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

