Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Department are looking for Daniel Trevino, 25, after three law enforcement officers were shot Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, while serving a warrant.

A gunman is on the run after three law enforcement officers were injured in a shooting in Houston Tuesday, authorities said.

Daniel Trevino, 25.

Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Department

A Harris County deputy and two Texas Attorney general officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant in the Mt. Houston to Daniel Trevino, 25, when the shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m., according to Houston NBC affiliate, KPRC.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Deputies said they are still looking Trevino and believe he may be hold up in a nearby house. Anyone with information on Trevino’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

