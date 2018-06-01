3 Injured, Including 2 Officers, After Crash in The Colony

Two officers and a driver were injured in a wreck in an intersection in The Colony early Friday morning, police said. (Published 12 minutes ago)

A police cruiser was driving southbound with its lights and siren on when it was struck at the intersection of Highway 121 and Plano Parkway by a vehicle on the northbound service road, police said. The patrol unit was flipped onto its hood.

The driver of the other vehicle and two officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and investigators do not know who had the green light at this time, police said.