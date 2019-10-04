Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Three people are hurt following an industrial accident in Irving Friday, police say.

The incident took place at the Frito Lay facility on the 700 block of North Loop 12 in Irving at about 1 p.m.

Fire officials confirmed to NBC 5 that three people were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

Officials have confirmed nothing about the severity of the injuries, the identities of the three hurt or what caused the accident.

A news conference is expected at 3:45 p.m.

