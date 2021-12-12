Dallas

29-Year-Old Man Charged for Assaulting, Biting Dallas Security Guard

A man is in custody after an altercation on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas on Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were on patrol when they observed a disturbance in the 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Police said officers saw the 24-year-old victim, who was a security officer at the location, in a physical disturbance with 29-year-old Jamarus Martinez. 

Officers attempted to assist the victim, but Martinez was combative and had to be tased by officers, police said.

According to police, Martinez continued to resist, and he bit the victim before officers were able to get him in custody.

Police have charged 29-year-old Jamarus Martinez with assaulting a security officer.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the location to transport Martinez to a local hospital where he was treated and released to go to Lew Starrett Jail, officers said.

