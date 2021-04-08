Ellis County

28-Year-Old Man Arrested in Houston in Connection With Ellis County Murder

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Department, the murder occurred in the 6900 block of Ensign Road at 4:20 p.m. on March 24

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a murder in Ellis County last month.

Trenton James Adams was apprehended in an apartment complex in Houston by the Houston Police Department at approximately 8 a.m., police said.

According to police, Adams is currently being transferred to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for arraignment.

Once he is arraigned, Adams will be transported to the Ellis County Jail in Waxahachie where he will be booked in for the murder of Jordan Von Hoffman, police said.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Department, the murder occurred in the 6900 block of Ensign Road at 4:20 p.m. on March 24.

The sheriff's department said when deputies arrived at the scene, they believed they found a human body on the property. 

The individual found at the property was identified as Von Hoffman, and he was determined to have died from homicidal violence, deputies said.

During their investigation, deputies said they found evidence linking Adams to the death of Von Hoffman.

Adams was also wanted on for a parole violation, deputies said.

