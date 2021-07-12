Dallas

28-Year-Old Dallas Man Stabbed, Killed His Girlfriend With Knife: Affidavit

A 28-year-old Dallas man stabbed and killed his girlfriend with a knife during an argument, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.

The Dallas Police Department arrested David Perez, 28, in the July 10 murder of Heather Hammond and police said Perez is booked in a local jail.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a call regarding a dead person in a Northwest Dallas apartment last Saturday night. Upon arrival, officers found Hammond lying in an apartment living room covered in blood.

Perez was outside the apartment, the affidavit said, but he told an unnamed witness, who didn't know Perez, to call 911.

Officers then brought Perez to Dallas Police Headquarters as a potential witness.

In an interview with a Dallas police detective, Perez said he had been dating Hammond for about a year and met her while he was in jail.

According to the affidavit, he also said he and Hammond injected themselves with heroin and that he fell asleep afterwards. Perez said when he woke up, he and Hammond started checking for his social security, unemployment and stimulus check on his computer.

The couple started arguing, the affidavit said, and Perez said he started hearing voices in his head and blacked out before waking up to Hammond's body in the living room.

After further questioning, which included Perez saying that the voices in his head were threatening his family, Perez said "I did it," according to the affidavit, and said he did not want to talk anymore.

According to the affidavit, there was no evidence Perez's family was in any danger.

Dallas police located a knife inside the apartment that appeared to be cleaned but had blood and hair in the groove and inside the handle, according to the affidavit.

