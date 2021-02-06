26-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in East Oak Cliff

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in east Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to the 100 block of West Elmore Avenue, near South Beckley Avenue, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to the groin area.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said homicide detectives have detained and taken several witnesses for questioning.

No other information about the shooting was available, and the man's identity has not been released.