25-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Connection With Ellis County Murder

Lauren Danielle Dovers is the second person to be arrested in connection with the murder of Jordan Von Hoffman

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in Ellis County last month.

Lauren Danielle Dovers was arrested on Tuesday and charged with fabricating/tampering with physical evidence and intent to impair a human corpse, a second-degree felony.

Dovers was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office in connection with the murder of Jordan Von Hoffman.

She was booked into the Ellis County Jail and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Department, the murder occurred in the 6900 block of Ensign Road at 4:20 p.m. on March 24.

The sheriff's department said when deputies arrived at the scene, they believed they found a human body on the property. 

The individual found at the property was identified as Von Hoffman, and he was determined to have died from homicidal violence, deputies said.

Dovers is the second individual to be arrested in connection with the murder.

Trenton James Adams, 28, was apprehended in connection with Von Hoffman's death at an apartment complex in Houston on April 8, police said.

