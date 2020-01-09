Haltom City

22-Year-Old Who Confessed to Setting Apartment Fire Is Linked to Other Arson Cases

NBC 5 News

A 22-year-old man who confessed to starting an apartment fire in Haltom City on Christmas Day is believed to be connected to at least two other fires, police said.

Santos Bueno was arrested and faces a charge of arson of a habitation, a first-degree felony. He told police on Monday that he set a fire at a model unit at an apartment complex on Christmas Day, police said.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. at the Northern Cross Apartments at 4200 Northern Cross Blvd. The fire was discovered in a bed and it was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.

Since the unit was unoccupied, investigators suspected that the fire was set by an unknown person. During the investigation, a person of interest was identified who worked at the complex.

Investigators linked that person's work history and previous addresses to numerous other fires in at least four other nearby cities and other fires out of state.

They believe he may also be connected to two other fires in Texas and out of state.

This article tagged under:

Haltom Cityfire
