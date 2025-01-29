Authorities are investigating after 22 animals were found dead, and another 88 were rescued from inside a home in The Colony, according to police.

The Colony police and animal services searched a residence in the 4800 block of Alta Oaks Lane after receiving reports of multiple animals living in "concerning conditions."

Officials said 88 living animals, including 24 dogs, 45 cats, 12 reptiles, and seven mice, were recovered and are receiving veterinary evaluations and medical care, police said.

Another 22 additional animals were found dead. Police did not release further information on the type of deceased animals or their causes of death.

"This operation demonstrates the commitment to protecting all animals in our community," said Mark Cooper, director of The Colony Animal Services. "The health and safety of each animal and reptile will be our top priority throughout this entire process."

Due to the number of animals involved, separate boarding facilities and rescue operations have partnered with The Colony to provide temporary housing.

Police said they've identified the homeowners, but no arrests have been made yet. An investigation is ongoing, and police are determining possible criminal charges.

Those interested in supporting the rescued animals can contact The Colony Animal Services at 972-370-9250 or on their website.