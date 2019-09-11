22-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Murder at Red Bird Apartment Complex - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

22-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Murder at Red Bird Apartment Complex

Dakedrick Coleman turned himself in to Dallas police on Tuesday, confessed to murder at Red Bird apartment complex

By Hannah Jones

Published 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    22-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Murder at Red Bird Apartment Complex
    Dallas Police Department
    Dakedrick Coleman was booked into Dallas County Jail on Sept. 10, 2019.

    Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man in the Red Bird area of Dallas last month. 

    Dakedrick Coleman is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Brandon Washington on Aug. 30, according to Dallas police.

    Washington was discovered in an an apartment complex near the 3900 block of Gannon Lane with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. 

    Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Coleman last week. Coleman surrendered at the Dallas Police Headquarters on Tuesday, where he admitted to murdering Washington.

    In Photos: Hurricane Dorian Devastates Bahamas

    [NATL]In Photos: Hurricane Dorian Devastates Bahamas
    Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

    Coleman was charged with murder and booked into Dallas County Jail Tuesday, according to jail records. 

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices