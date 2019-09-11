Dakedrick Coleman was booked into Dallas County Jail on Sept. 10, 2019.

Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man in the Red Bird area of Dallas last month.

Dakedrick Coleman is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Brandon Washington on Aug. 30, according to Dallas police.

Washington was discovered in an an apartment complex near the 3900 block of Gannon Lane with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Coleman last week. Coleman surrendered at the Dallas Police Headquarters on Tuesday, where he admitted to murdering Washington.

Coleman was charged with murder and booked into Dallas County Jail Tuesday, according to jail records.