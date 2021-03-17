2021 State Fair of Texas Creative Arts Handbook Now Available

The State Fair of Texas has announced that the 2021 Creative Arts Handbook and registration for the 2021 Creative Arts contests are now available online.

According to the State Fair of Texas, entering a Creative Arts competition is the perfect way for the whole family to channel their creative energy.

The State Fair said it offers a variety of contests for participants who consider themselves crafting novices or Creative Arts veterans.

In addition to traditional departments like jewelry making, jelly canning, and holiday decorating, Creative Arts has added three new departments: Glue-a-Shoe, The Great Pumpkin Challenge, and Mini Butter Sculpture.

The Creative Arts contest features more than 1,100 categories in 15 different departments of pre-Fair contests, as well as daily competitions taking place during the Fair, the State Fair of Texas said.

Contest departments include:

Fine Art

Ceramics and Hand-Painted China

Designer Craftsman

Dolls

Foods (Canning)

Hobby Collections

Holiday Corner

Needlepoint, Crewel, and Counted Cross Stitch

Needlework and Sewing

Afghans, Rugs, Quilts, and Bedspreads

Photography

Scale Models

Glue-a-Shoe

The Great Pumpkin Challenge

Mini Butter Sculpture

Registration for the 2021 pre-Fair contests is now open online. Monday, July 26, is the deadline to submit online entry forms and fees.

According to the State Fair, contestants can submit their entries via mail by July 26 or hand deliver items to the Creative Arts building on August 6, 7, and 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the weeks following, entries will be judged, and contestants will be notified once the results are finalized, the State Fair said.

Entries that are awarded a ribbon will be on display during the 2021 State Fair of Texas.

For the second, year Creative Arts will utilize an online registration system. The online portal will allow users to create a family account so adults in the household can register any youth contestants.

Youth contestants will have their own designated entries for the Creative Arts competitions, but all communications regarding those entries are sent to the primary adult on the account, the State Fair said.

For arts and crafts contest details, download the 2021 Creative Arts Handbook at BigTex.com.

The 2021 State Fair of Texas will open Friday, Sept. 24 and running through Sunday, Oct. 17.