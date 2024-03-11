Nearly 2,100 people at UT Southwestern Medical Center have been affected by a data security breach that included medical and health insurance information, addresses and dates of birth.
The academic hospital reported the breach to the Office of the Attorney General on March 7. It has not contacted customers regarding the information that may have been accessed, according to the report.
UT Southwestern did not immediately respond to The Dallas Morning News' requests for comment on the latest data breach.
