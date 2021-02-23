2 Children, Ages 1 and 2 Years Old, Die After DeSoto House Fire Tuesday Morning: FD

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above.

Two young children died after a fire ignited inside a DeSoto home early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Firefighters were first called at about 5 a.m. to a home along the 100 block of Wildwood Court, a DeSoto Fire Rescue chief told NBC 5. The chief described the fire as being "well involved" when crews arrived at the scene.

Two children -- ages 1 and 2 years old -- were pulled from the building and taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, the chief said. They were among the four adults and six children who lived at the home.

It is not yet clear whether other injuries were reported.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed investigators examining charred debris in what appeared to be the rear portion of the 2-story home.

In a tweet, DeSoto police said the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the investigation into what caused the fire.

Officers are asking for people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

