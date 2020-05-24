2-Year-Old Girl Killed; Parents, Brother Injured in Crash with Suspected Drunken Driver

A suspected drunken driver led officers on a high-speed pursuit Saturday night that ended when he crashed into a family's car, killing a 2-year-old girl and injuring her parents and older brother, Garland police say.

Officers tried to stop Adrian Maldonado, 19, after he drove through a red light at Broadway Boulevard and Oates Road in Garland around 10 p.m.

The black Nissan SUV blew through a second red light at Broadway and Duck Creek Drive and continued driving with officers following with lights and sirens on. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was called in to assist as officers continued the pursuit on the ground.

Officers followed the Nissan for about 5 minutes on Interstate 30 and Interstate 635 through Mesquite and Garland. The Nissan went over 100 mph at one point and the driver turned off the headlights as it went down I-635, police said.

Police said the officers reduced their speed and dropped out of sight hoping that the vehicle would slow down and out of concern for their safety, but the driver continued to speed and eventually exited I-635 in Dallas.

He ran a red light turning onto East Northwest Highway then drove through another red light at Shiloh Road, where he crashed into a white Ford Mustang as it drove through the intersection.

The parents in the front two seats, their 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were all taken with serious injuries in critical condition to area hospitals, where the young girl died, police said.

Maldonado and his passenger, Denise Vivas, ran away from the SUV but were apprehended, police said.

Maldonado faces charges of intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and evading arrest with a vehicle causing death of another. He was also wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Dallas County on a burglary of a habitation charge.

Vivas, 19, faces an evading arrest charge. Both are being held in the Garland Detention Center.