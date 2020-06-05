Dallas

2 Wounded, Including 15-Year-Old Girl, in Shootout at South Dallas Church Parking Lot

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shootout Thursday night in South Dallas, police say.

Officers were called shortly before 11 p.m. to the parking lot of the New Life Church of North Texas on the 2500 block of 2nd Avenue. Officers were told a gunman in a passing vehicle opened fire on a group of people in the parking lot, who returned fire at the vehicle.

Two people caught in the crossfire -- a 15-year-old girl and a man -- were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The girl had a gunshot wound in the back of her head and the man had a bullet wound in his leg, officers said.

Police gang detectives were asked to join the investigation into the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

