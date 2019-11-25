2 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting at Dallas Gas Station Sunday Night

Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night at a gas station in Southeast Oak Cliff, police say.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. to the Hi!-Mart convenience store and Exxon gas station in the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road, where multiple people called police to report gunshots being fired from a vehicle.

According to police, officers found a 32-year-old woman shot in her lower back and a 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Paramedics took both to a hospital.

A 9-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman inside a car that had been struck by the gunfire were not hurt, police said.

Police have not announced any arrests or described the conditions of the wounded.