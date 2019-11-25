2 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting at Dallas Gas Station Sunday Night

dallas drive-by shooting metro 112419
Metro

Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night at a gas station in Southeast Oak Cliff, police say.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. to the Hi!-Mart convenience store and Exxon gas station in the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road, where multiple people called police to report gunshots being fired from a vehicle.

According to police, officers found a 32-year-old woman shot in her lower back and a 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Paramedics took both to a hospital.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 36 mins ago

#SomethingGood: 2020 Calendar to Benefit Dancers and Pets

Forest Hill 50 mins ago

Raw Video: Large Fire Burns Forest Hill House

A 9-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman inside a car that had been struck by the gunfire were not hurt, police said.

Police have not announced any arrests or described the conditions of the wounded.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us