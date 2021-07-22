Parker County Sheriff's Department

2 People Wanted in Parker County Motor Home Theft: Sheriff

Security footage shows the two people taking the recreational vehicle valued at $150,000

Two people are wanted in Parker County for the theft of a motor home valued at $150,000. 

"On Saturday, July 10 at approximately 6 p.m., the theft took place in the Wabash RV & Boat Storage facility in Fort Worth," said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

During the investigation, sheriff's deputies obtained security footage of the people in which two men were seen taking the recreational vehicle.

One of the men is described as having brown hair in a buzz haircut, wearing sunglasses, blue shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described as wearing a ball cap with what appears to be a shaved head, wearing a white shirt and white shorts. 

Parker County Investigators says both men were seen entering the storage facility in a gray or silver 4X4 Chevrolet Silverado leaving about 40 minutes later with the stolen motor home. 

Anyone who can identify the men or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff's Office at (817) 594-8845, or submit anonymous tips to tip411 at www.parkercountysheriff.net.

