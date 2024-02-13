traffic

2 people injured in 18-wheeler crash on Loop 12 in Irving, southbound lanes closed

By Hannah Jones

Two people are injured after a major crash on southbound Loop 12 in Irving on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the crash occurred near Irving Boulevard and involved three vehicles, two of which were 18-wheelers.

Officials said the force of that crash sent the cab of one of the 18-wheelers off of the bridge. The cab fell to the ground below near the Trinity River, and somehow, the driver survived, officials said.

The crash also caused the trailer of one of the semi-trucks to burst into flames, leading to a HAZMAT situation on the southbound lanes of Loop 12.

Two people were transported to area hospitals as a result of the crash, officials said.

All of the southbound lanes are closed between Shady Grove in Irving and Singleton Boulevard in Dallas as officials investigate the crash. Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes as they make their morning commutes.

Officials said the crash will take several hours to clear up. The investigation is already underway, but it is still in its early stages, officials said.

According to officials, crash investigators at the scene estimate that it could take until noon for crews to clear the roadway.

