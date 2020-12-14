Dallas

2 Men Killed in Related Shootings in Dallas on Sunday: Police

The two shootings, one on Moulin Rouge and one at the Ridgecrest Apartments, are related, police said

iStock/Getty Images

Two men are dead after two connected shootings in Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1250 Moulin Rouge Drive regarding a shooting at approximately 2:26 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 20-year-old Christopher Ramirez Veloz, laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported Veloz to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, officers were also dispatched to the Ridgecrest Apartments located at 418 S. Walton Walker in regards to a shooting call at approximately 2:41 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, 21-year-old Daniel Victor Barrera, Jr., laying on the ground after being shot, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the Barrera to an area hospital where he, too, was pronounced dead.

According to police, the two shootings on Sunday afternoon are related.

Police said during their investigation, homicide detectives determined that 17-year-old Bryan Bernal Rivas was responsible for killing Barrera. 

Rivas was arrested for murder, and officers transported him to the Dallas County Jail.

The investigation into these two shootings is ongoing, police said.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Detective A. Machorro with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-918-9096 or Antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com.

