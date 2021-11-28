2 Killed, 6 Injured in Multiple Overnight Crashes on IH-35: Officials

Two people are dead and multiple others are injured after two separate crashes on Interstate 35 on Saturday night, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the first crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35E over Interstate 30 shortly before 9 p.m.

Officials said the crash, which involved three vehicles, began when a Nissan Murano broke down on right shoulder of IH-35.

A friend arrived to help the driver of the Nissan, and while the driver bent down between his vehicle and his friend's vehicle, a Dodge Challenger veered on to shoulder and rear ended the Murano, officials said.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the person that was in between the vehicles was pronounced dead.

The back left passenger in the Murano was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in stable condition, officials said.

The driver and the front right passenger of the Challenger, both teenagers, were transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

According to officials, charges may be filed pending an investigation.

Following the crash, two two Dallas Sheriff's deputies were on their way to Parkland Hospital to follow up with the driver shortly before 1 a.m.

According to officials, the deputies came upon a car stalled in the lanes of northbound IH-35 near the Oak Lawn exit, and they stopped to help get the vehicle out of the roadway.

One of the deputies was pushing the stalled car with his squad car, and another deputy was blocking traffic in another squad car with emergency lights on.

A Lincoln Town Car, which had already lost control and was spinning, came along and struck the back of deputy's squad car that was blocking traffic, officials said.

According to officials, the impact caused two of the people in the Town Car to be ejected.

One of those ejected people landed under the back of the deputy's squad car that was assisting the stranded vehicle, but the deputy was already stopped and did not run over the person, officials said.

Officials said the two males that were ejected from the vehicle were transported to Parkland Hospital in critical condition.

A third person, a 17-year-old male, in that same Town Car was not ejected but was pronounced dead on the scene.

The deputy in the squad that was struck was transported to Parkland Hospital with leg and neck injuries, officials said.

According to officials, deputies are still trying to identify the driver and passenger that were transported to the hospital.

Officials said charges will not be filed until deputies determine who the driver was. After that is determined, charges will more than likely be added, officials said.

There were also several other vehicles involved in the crash, including the car that was being pushed. Eight cars were involved in total, including the two Dallas County Sheriff's Office squad cars.