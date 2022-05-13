Two people are dead and three others are injured after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Friday morning, Dallas police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Elm Street shortly after 2 a.m. as patrons were leaving bars in the area.

Police said multiple individuals were congregating near the corner of Elm Street and Crowdus Street when the shooting broke out.

Metro

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Five people were shot in the incident. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

Early reports from police indicated that a black Dodge Charger was seen speeding away from the scene after the incident.

According to police, two people are in custody in connection to the shooting.

Officers said they believe this to be an isolated incident and do not think there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Metro

Police said they are currently investigating the cause of the shooting and are reviewing surveillance video from the area to obtain more information.

According to police, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.